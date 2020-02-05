Railway to be laid to Shahdag Mountain Resort in Azerbaijan

5 February 2020 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

There are plans to begin overhaul of the Baku-Yalama railway line this year, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

“Renovation of the Baku-Yalama line is on the agenda, project work is ongoing,” said the press service. “Overhaul of the railway is scheduled to begin this year. The process will last about two and a half years. The length of the newly opened Bilajari-Yalama-Bilajari section is 382 kilometers. Some 34 kilometers of the railway from Bilajari settlement to Sumgayit city were overhauled, and 336 kilometers will be reconstructed as part of the current project.”

The work is underway regarding the power transmission line, communications, and fiber optic cables are being laid.

“At the same time, five new substations have been built,” reads the report. “Renovation of the Baku-Yalama line will play an important role in ensuring traffic safety on this section of the track, as well as in the long-term expansion of the operation of the International North-South Transport Corridor.”

A railway will also be laid through Yalama settlement to the Shahdag Mountain Resort in the Gusar district.

“The designing of the new railway line in the direction of the Shahdag Mountain Resort has already begun,” the report said.

Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said in 2018 that all sections of the Baku-Yalama railway will be modernized and suburban trains will be launched. A separate railway line will be laid through the Gusar district in the western direction from the Khudat station to the Shahdag resort.

In the future, the Tufandag and Shahdag recreation centers will be connected to each other through the railway and the tunnel under construction.

“The Shahdag resort is now known not only in the CIS, but throughout the world,” Gurbanov said. “Interest in it has increased even more after the launch of the second phase of the resort’s construction project. That’s why a railway should be laid to this resort.”

