Georgia, Estonia plan to increase number of charter flights

Georgia and Estonia plan to increase the number of charter flights, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

Representatives of the Department of Tourism and Resorts of Georgian Adjara discussed this issue at a meeting with representatives of major tourism and advertising companies of Estonia and the international tour operator Tez Tour, which was held in Tallinn and organized by the Adjara Tourism Department and the Georgian Embassy in Estonia.

Furthermore, the representatives of Adjara made a presentation on the tourism prospects of Georgia.

This year, Tez Tour company plans to increase the number of charter flights from Tallinn to Batumi. The first such flight was carried out in the summer of 2019.

According to the Adjara Tourism Department, in 2019, the number of international visitors to Adjara from Estonia increased by 67 percent compared to 2018.

A similar presentation will be held at the International Tourism Exhibition in Tallinn - Tourest 2020.

Georgia and Estonia established diplomatic relations on June 17, 1992.

The Estonian Embassy opened in Georgia in 2006, and the Georgian diplomatic mission in Estonia - in 2007.

