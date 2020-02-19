First international aviation forum starts in Uzbekistan's capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

"Uzbekistan Airports, Aviation & Logistics Forum" has kicked off on 19 February in the Tashkent's exhibition complex "Uzexpocentre", Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Recently, such airlines as IRAero, FlyDubai and Zagros Airlines have established regular flights to the country, while Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co.Ltd. and Atlasglobal have organized charter flights.

"A number of major infrastructure projects are planned to improve the condition of airports. In particular, the construction of a new passenger terminal and runway at Samarkand International Airport will increase the capacity of the airport from 500 passengers per hour to 1500. With the participation of German specialists, as a result of capacity optimization and reconstruction, the airport's passenger service capacity will increase from 4 million to 7 million passengers per year. As a result of construction of a new runway at Termez International Airport, reconstruction of Andijan Airport, it will be possible to serve aircraft of all types, the number of flights will increase 2-3 times," Transport Minister of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganiyev said.

According to Ganiyev, for the qualitative implementation of these activities in accordance with international best practice the World Bank specialists were involved. They are directly involved in the development of aviation development strategy aimed at liberalization of the aviation market and introduction of modern management methods in this area.

According to Ravshan Ismailov, Chairman of Uzbekistan Airports, who started his activity in 2019, a program has been developed to renovate the existing airports in Uzbekistan, which will serve the implementation of long-term strategy for the development of our airports, attract investments, strengthen cooperation with international companies and optimize passenger services.

"Experts from Germany (Airport Research Center Gmbh) and Russia (Civil Aviation Innovation Center LLC) have been engaged to develop a practical airport development strategy," Ravshan Ismailov said.

The forum was attended by representatives of about 180 companies from around the world: "Boeing and Jetcraft (US), Air Charter Service (UK), Bombardier Business Jets (Canada), TLD (India), Luftansa Consulting (Germany), EGIS (France), ATR (Spain), Kuwait Airways (Kuwait), Air Arabia and BGT Events (UAE), Gulf Air (Bahrain), "Korean Air" and "Asiana Airlines" (South Korea), "Azerbaijan Airlines" (Azerbaijan), "Aeroflot" and "AirAero" (Russia), "Al Masria" (Egypt), "Zagros Airlines" (Iran), "Pegasus Airlines" and "Turkish Airlines" (Turkey), "Mitsubishi Corporation" (Japan), "Air Astana" (Kazakhstan) and others.

Representatives of the companies are also participate in plenary sessions held as part of the forum. Many international experts took part in these sessions, such as Charles Schlumberger (World Bank), Askhat Torshin (Lufthansa Consulting), Amir Otakiy (Bombardier), Kamil Al-Awadhi (Kuwait Airways), Aytach Mastaliyeva (Amadeus), Ralph Weber (Airbus), Alexey Sinitsky (AtoEvents) who shared their experience in the development of tourism and transport systems.

The forum was organized by the State Committee for Tourism Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Transport, and Uzbekistan Airways together with the Fair Exhibition Organizers company (UAE).

