Cost of Kazakh, Kyrgyz border checkpoints modernization revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.22

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Cost of modernization and reconstruction of Korday checkpoint on the Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan border is 5.5 billion tenge ($14.3 million), a representative of Kazakhstan’s Ministry Industry and Infrastructural Development told Trend.

Starting from January 2020, the operations of Korday checkpoint will be temporarily suspended due to the reconstruction.

According to the representative, indeed, in order to increase the checkpoint’s capacity and reduce traffic congestion, modernization and reconstruction of existing automobile checkpoints on the border with Kyrgyzstan is underway.

The modernization and reconstruction of checkpoints on Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan border is to be implemented over the period from 2020 through 2025. The work on reconstruction of Korday checkpoint is underway since November 2019 and it is to be finished in 2020, the ministry said.

Also, taking into consideration that during the checkpoints reconstruction the transit flow will go through other checkpoints, the reconstruction will be implemented stage by stage.

"Project cost of modernization and reconstruction of Korday checkpoint amounts to 5.5 billion tenge ($14.3 million). Taking into consideration that the similar work will be implemented at other checkpoints, the estimated cost of one checkpoint reconstruction (there are seven at the border) is around five billion tenge (over $13 million)," the ministry said.

Checkpoints’ infrastructure modernization will be implemented separately by parties at their own expense.

"Reconstruction and modernization of the checkpoints by Kazakhstan is being funded from the republican budget. Use of other financing mechanisms, such as public-private partnerships and borrowing from international financial institutions is also being looked into," the ministry said.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh