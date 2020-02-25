Boeing nominates Qualcomm's Mollenkopf to its board
Boeing Co (BA.N) on Monday nominated Steve Mollenkopf and Akhil Johri to its board and said two of its directors will retire, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Edward Liddy and Mike Zafirovski will retire at the U.S. planemaker’s annual shareholder meeting and not stand for re-election, the company said.
Mollenkopf is the chief executive officer of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and Johri was the chief financial officer of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N).
Latest
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Italy in implementation of one of largest infrastructure projects in Europe – Southern Gas Corridor
President Aliyev: Italian companies should be in forefront in projects that are being implemented and will be implemented in Azerbaijan by state