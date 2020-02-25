Boeing nominates Qualcomm's Mollenkopf to its board

Boeing Co (BA.N) on Monday nominated Steve Mollenkopf and Akhil Johri to its board and said two of its directors will retire, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Edward Liddy and Mike Zafirovski will retire at the U.S. planemaker’s annual shareholder meeting and not stand for re-election, the company said.

Mollenkopf is the chief executive officer of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and Johri was the chief financial officer of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N).