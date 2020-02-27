Georgian PM: no reason to panic after first case of coronavirus reported

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

There is no reason to panic over the threat of the coronavirus, as the government has a total control of the situation, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"We have no reason to panic. The Health Ministry, all responsible agencies and the inter-agency council created to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, fully control the situation,” Gakharia said.

Gakharia stated that the 50-year-old Georgian citizen, who came back from Iran, had no contact with people inside the country as he was stopped by Georgian border guards and was immediately transported to quarantine in Tbilisi Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

"We paused flights with Iran earlier this month. When the first case was confirmed, we also imposed restrictions for road communications with Iran,” Gakharia said.

On February 26, the first case of a new type of coronavirus infection was recorded in Georgia. A statement about this was made by Ekaterina Tikaradze.

Tikaradze said that a 50-year-old Georgian citizen infected with coronavirus is currently in the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,760 people have died and over 81,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356