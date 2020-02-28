Georgia suspends freight transportation to Italy and Iran amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Land Transport Agency of Georgia has suspended freight transportation to Italy and Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports via the press office of the agency.

As reported, the Agency has also cancelled the validity of the permits, which had already been issued.

Georgia, which paused flights with Iran earlier this month, also imposed restrictions for road travel with the country after the coronavirus in this country was confirmed.

There are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia for now.

The head of the National Disease Control Centre Amiran Gamkrelidze said that as of now, 29 patients remain at the Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital with samples taken from 24 of them. These individuals had travelled to countries, which are experiencing the outbreak of the respiratory infection.

The coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,760 people have died and over 81,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356