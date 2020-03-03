Irish low-cost airline cancels flights from Georgia to Italy due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has cancelled up to 25 percent of its Italian short-haul flights, including from Georgia, from March 17 to April 8, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The company said the decision was made due to the spread of the coronavirus, which has resulted in a drop in bookings for the period from late March to early April period and also an increasing number of passenger no-shows on flights.

Ryanair said that all passengers had been notified by SMS and email about this decision.

The company said the customers would be offered rebooking, refunds or another flight.

Last week, Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air also reduced the number of flights to several destinations in Italy.

To date, three cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. All infected are Georgian citizens who have recently arrived from abroad. In addition, 170 people are quarantined with suspected coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356