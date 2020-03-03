Uzbekistan to bring citizens back from South Korea amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan and South Korea are organizing four charter flights to bring back Uzbek citizens from Seoul amid coronavirus spread, Trend reports citing Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

The flights will be operated by Uzbekistan Airways on March 8 and March 22, and by Korea Airways - on March 15 and March 29.

Upon return to Tashkent, passengers will be quarantined for 14 days in a special place outside the capital. After passing the relevant checks, they will be allowed to return to their place of residence.

From March 3, 2020, Uzbekistan Airways temporarily suspended regular flights to Tokyo, Seoul and Rome due to coronavirus outbreaks in Japan, South Korea and Italy. In addition, flights to Afghanistan and Iran have been suspended.

As of March 3, the number of illnesses in South Korea reached 3,500 people, while in Italy - 2,036. Against the background of the virus spread outside China, many airlines limit communication with countries where cases of infection have been recorded.

An outbreak of the previously unknown virus causing pneumonia started in central China in December last year. According to the latest data, the number of infected people has exceeded 90,000 and more than 3,000 deaths have been recorded. In addition to China, there have been cases of infection in dozens of countries.

The disease can manifest itself in more or less severe forms. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus. Scientists from Hong Kong said they have already achieved results, but noted that the vaccine still needs to be tested. The World Health Organization, for its part, said it could be ready for use within a year and a half.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini