Kazakhstan’s SCAT suspends flights to Mongolia due to coronavirus

Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company is suspending flights to Mongolia amid coronavirus outbreak, the company told Trend.

By decision of the National Emergency Management Agency of Mongolia, the country is suspending transport connections with other countries,” the company said.

The company explained that the flights on the Nur-Sultan – Ulaanbaatar will be suspended from March 11, 2020 till April 30, 2020.

On March 10, 2020 a first case of coronavirus infection has been detected in Mongolia.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 4,000. Over 119,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 65,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

