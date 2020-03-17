Uzbekistan brings back citizens from Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways will operate a Tashkent - Moscow - Tashkent flight on March 17 to bring back Uzbek citizens from Moscow to Tashkent, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan Airways.

"On March 17, 2020, a flight on the route Tashkent - Moscow - Tashkent will be implemented to take foreign citizens to Moscow and bring citizens of Uzbekistan from Moscow to Tashkent," the company said.

"In order to avoid misunderstandings, we inform that passengers from flights canceled on March 16, 17 and 18 will be served first," the report says.

Passengers arriving via this flight in Tashkent will be sent to a temporary accommodation point.

Earlier it was reported that in order to further prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Uzbekistan has decided to temporarily cancel air and road communication with other countries.

Furthermore, from March 16, all kindergartens, schools and universities in the country have been closed for quarantine, and mass events to celebrate Novruz are canceled.

---

