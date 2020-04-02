Georgia evacuates 179 citizens from Amsterdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Due to the threat of coronavirus, 179 citizens returned to Georgia on Amsterdam-Tbilisi charter flight, Trend reports citing the Georgian media.

Reportedly, they will be monitored by doctors in quarantine zones for 14 days.

The quarantine zone is located in 82 hotels throughout Georgia, where about 5,400 people are accommodated.

“We have placed each of them in the newly equipped quarantine space, as they must pass 14-day compulsory quarantine. The tourism administration continues to search and manage quarantine spaces,” said Mariam Kvrivishvili, head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 130.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

