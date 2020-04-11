Kazakhstan's Air Astana cancels flights till end of April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana major airline company has cancelled all flights planned over the period from April 15 to April 30, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The company said that the decision to cancel flights is due to the extension of the emergency state in the country.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

On Apr. 10, 2020 Tokayev said that the emergency state period in Kazakhstan will be extended till the end of Apr. 2020.

“Passengers of canceled flights can rebook tickets for other dates without paying fines. Tickets return can be made via the official company’s website. The company also informs the passengers that one free rebooking for flights before the end of the year is allowed,” the company said.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 859. The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 102,000. Over 1.6 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 376,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

