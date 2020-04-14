Turkey ratifies Lapis Lazuli Route Agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Turkey has ratified the Transit and Transport Cooperation Agreement (Lapis Lazuli Route Agreement) signed on November 15, 2017 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Resmi Gazete.

The corresponding law comes into force on the date of its publication.

Caspian-littoral states have been recently initiating a number of large international projects, including the Lapis Lazuli transport corridor along Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor.

The agreement on transit and transport cooperation Lapis Lazuli between Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Turkmenistan was signed on Nov. 15, 2017 at the ministerial meeting of the 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan in Ashgabat.

According to the Lapis Lazuli project, railways and highways should connect the Afghan Turgundi city of Herat province with Ashgabat, then with the Caspian Turkmenbashi port. The corridor will extended to Baku, then through Tbilisi to Ankara with links to Poti and Batumi cities, then from Ankara to Istanbul.

The project budget, which aims to facilitate transit logistics and simplify customs procedures, is estimated at $2 billion.

