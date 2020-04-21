Restrictions on private vehicle use to be extended in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

TThe Georgian government has confirmed that restrictions on private vehicle use across the country will be enforced until April 22 and could be extended, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Starting April 17, all private vehicle traffic has been banned throughout Georgia until the end of the state of emergency.

According to press office of the government administration, the ban on vehicles will continue the next few days.

A decision on extending or removing the restriction will be made on April 21, the press office said.

The ban involves restriction on all types of personal use of vehicles, with exceptions granted for medical emergency, workplace use of vehicles and for citizens with relevant permits from ministries administering their fields of employment.

Taxis are covered by the restriction; however, motorcycle and bicycle movement is not limited.

The number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 399 on April 20.

According to the latest figures, 93 patients recovered from the virus and four patients died. Three Georgian citizens are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 4,782 people remain under quarantine, and 503 persons – in inpatient care.

