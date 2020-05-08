Qatar Airways to return to Georgian air market in July

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, is expected to return to the Georgian air market in July, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

The airline has developed a schedule for the resumption of the flights scheduled for June-August and suspended due to COVID-19.

Within the current schedule, Qatar Airways will resume operating flights to Georgia from July 1 and will perform flights on the Doha-Tbilisi-Doha route four times a week during a month.

From August 1, Qatar Airways will operate on this route with a frequency of five flights per week.

Qatar Airways entered the Georgian market in 2012.

Based on the passenger flow on the Georgian air market, Qatar Airways' share in 2019 was 3 percent, in 2018 - 2 percent, and in 2017 - 3 percent.

In accordance with the Georgian government's anti-crisis plan to reopen tourism, the opening of air traffic is scheduled for July 1.

The air traffic will be restored gradually. However, before that, the aviation authorities and airports will have to carry out certain work. More specifically, it is necessary and mandatory to introduce safety standards, both at border checkpoints and at the airports.

