Kazakhstan's SCAT resuming flights on local routes as emergency state lifted

Transport 14 May 2020 09:46 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan's SCAT resuming flights on local routes as emergency state lifted
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Latest
Iran looks to increase red meat production Business 10:50
Gold price goes up in Azerbaijan on May 14 Finance 10:44
Dolce & Gabbana will lose out from virus crisis Europe 10:33
Hospitals to resume planned surgeries in Georgia Georgia 10:21
MFA: Azerbaijan to express protest to NASA for distortion of its map Politics 10:20
Lloyd's of London to pay up to $4.3 billion in coronavirus claims Europe 10:19
Demand for online services soars in Azerbaijan, says IT expert Economy 10:18
Lithuania sends humanitarian medical aid to Georgia Georgia 10:13
Uzbekistan may partially lift restrictions on railway movement Transport 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 14 Finance 10:02
Amount of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan reaches 2,620 Uzbekistan 09:51
Iranian currency rates for May 14 Finance 09:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Kazakhstan's SCAT resuming flights on local routes as emergency state lifted Transport 09:46
Azerbaijan's cargo, passenger transportation down in 1Q2020 Transport 09:39
Oil prices inch higher on U.S. stockpile drop, but bleak outlook caps gains Oil&Gas 09:25
EBRD may support Kazakhstan in improving energy efficiency Oil&Gas 09:01
Kyrgyzstan reports 38 new COVID-19 cases. 1082 in total Kyrgyzstan 08:32
South Korea stays alert over further virus spread Other News 08:08
Mexico to gradually ease lockdown starting May 18 Other News 07:22
Nigerian troops rescue 72 hostages from Boko Haram Other News 06:46
Tokyo stocks open lower after Fed warns U.S. economy could worsen World 05:43
U.S. accuses China-linked hackers of stealing coronavirus research US 03:41
5.0-magnitude quake hits 62km ENE of Lata, Solomon Islands Other News 02:41
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 81,000 in past day World 01:35
17 die of adulterated alcohol in central Mexico Other News 00:33
Bulgaria declares epidemic emergency until June 14 World 13 May 23:38
Turkmengas carries out well cleaning work in Turkmenistan’s Mary Oil&Gas 13 May 22:42
Corinth Pipeworks working on second batch of pipes for IGB, says executive director Oil&Gas 13 May 22:25
Turkmenistan aims to increase hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 13 May 22:18
Switzerland’s EuroChem Group AG increases ore output in Kazakhstan Business 13 May 22:05
Georgia, Slovakia discuss opening of tourism Tourism 13 May 21:44
Uzbekistan puts corporate bonds of Kapitalbank on Tashkent Stock Exchange Business 13 May 21:43
Uzbekistan's special commission discusses sustainable development goals Economy 13 May 21:41
Iran-Germany trade affected by COVID-19 and sanctions Business 13 May 21:29
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Tajikistan amid coronavirus battle Kazakhstan 13 May 21:21
Iran talks INSTEX’s major agreements with foreign partners Finance 13 May 21:20
Iran's steel production continues despite coronavirus spread Business 13 May 20:42
Kazakhstan resuming passenger transportation via railway from country's capital Construction 13 May 20:32
Hikmat Hajiyev: Unauthorized arrival of Azerbaijanis staying abroad at border checkpoints - unacceptable Society 13 May 20:29
Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president: Armenia always avoids exchange of prisoners of war and hostages upon "all for all" principle Politics 13 May 20:13
MFA: No coronavirus infected people among reps of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad Politics 13 May 19:58
Armenian armed forces fire on civilian vehicles and residential buildings in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district Politics 13 May 19:55
Azerbaijan, Iran have good neighborly relations, says Hikmat Hajiyev Politics 13 May 19:54
Cars to be provided with dual fuel in Iran Business 13 May 19:47
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for purchase of vacuum pumps Tenders 13 May 19:44
Oil bitumen import to Georgia declines Finance 13 May 19:36
Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for making decision on opening borders with other countries Society 13 May 19:35
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy reveals electricity production volumes during emergency state Oil&Gas 13 May 19:34
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijani, Russian citizens' pass through border checkpoints ensured Politics 13 May 19:25
Azerbaijan's GDP shows slight growth Business 13 May 19:21
Kazakhstan eyes introduction of unified tax payment document Finance 13 May 19:05
Demand for OPEC crude to fall in 2020 Oil&Gas 13 May 19:04
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan to continue rendering assistance to various countries amid COVID-19 Politics 13 May 18:51
Assistant to president: Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad to come back via charter flights Politics 13 May 18:49
Azerbaijan Banks Association: Closure of banks not related to COVID-19 Finance 13 May 18:39
MFA: Azerbaijani citizens from about 60 countries want to come back Politics 13 May 18:27
Total assets of Azerbaijan's ASB Bank slightly up in 1Q2020 Finance 13 May 18:22
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports decreases Business 13 May 18:13
Azerbaijan’s SAB company talks production of new types of sausages Business 13 May 18:08
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 16 Oil&Gas 13 May 18:00
Azerbaijan sets exports of IT products as one of priority goals ICT 13 May 17:59
Azerbaijani agricultural production grows Business 13 May 17:56
Kazakhstan's oil output forecast to decline in 2020 Oil&Gas 13 May 17:53
Iran's banks allowed to sell 'Justice Shares' upon client agreement Finance 13 May 17:52
OPEC expects significant decrease in 2020 world oil demand Oil&Gas 13 May 17:52
Georgia's Parliament amends Tax Code within anti-crisis plan Business 13 May 17:52
Assistant to president: Azerbaijan thoroughly fighting against coronavirus under President Aliyev’s leadership Politics 13 May 17:43
Azerbaijani electricity provider talks modernization of services ICT 13 May 17:35
Georgia considers pensions' increase Finance 13 May 17:29
Kazakhstan to resume passenger railway transportation Transport 13 May 17:22
OPEC crude oil production up in April Oil&Gas 13 May 17:16
Kazakhstan taking steps to increase output at its Bogatyr coal mine Business 13 May 17:06
Uzbekistan sends ambulances to Tajikistan Transport 13 May 17:05
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Technologies Park starts production of disinfection tunnels Business 13 May 17:03
Lebap region of Turkmenistan overfulfills plan for cocoon harvesting Business 13 May 17:01
OPEC expects Azerbaijan’s liquids output to decline in 2020 Oil&Gas 13 May 17:00
Azerbaijani insurers’ payments on life insurance sharply surge Economy 13 May 16:57
Azerbaijan confirms 65 new COVID-19 cases Society 13 May 16:47
Container capacity of Iranian commercial ports to increase Business 13 May 16:45
Iran announces amount of loans issued in Semnan Province Finance 13 May 16:25
Trading at Uzbek Commodity Exchange increases Business 13 May 16:22
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy lubricants via tender Tenders 13 May 16:07
RON-92 gasoline prices continue to decrease in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13 May 16:07
Kazakhstan's Azia Auto car-assembling plant on verge of operations suspension Construction 13 May 16:07
Austria says plans to fully reopen border with Switzerland Europe 13 May 15:56
Germany to start easing border controls from Saturday Europe 13 May 15:54
President Aliyev receives Azar Gojayev via video call on his appointment as head of Kalbajar District Executive Authority (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 May 15:50
Poland to reopen restaurants and hairdressers on May 18 Europe 13 May 15:49
Boris Johnson: Rising infection rates abroad are a warning for Britain Europe 13 May 15:47
National Power Grid of Uzbekistan upgrades Tashkent Metallurgical Plant Oil&Gas 13 May 15:47
National Iranian Drilling Company discloses plans to increase oil, gas production Oil&Gas 13 May 15:41
RON-80 price on Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange up Oil&Gas 13 May 15:36
Baku City Circuit: Talks on date of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 continue Society 13 May 15:35
Coronavirus-hit construction sector of Azerbaijan awaits for high demand Construction 13 May 15:33
Turkmenistan, Iran consider re-launching transportation between two countries Transport 13 May 15:27
Turkish ministry reveals info on trailers shipped via ports in 1Q2020 Turkey 13 May 15:21
Irish low-cost airline resumes flights to Georgia Transport 13 May 15:12
Iran to disclose causes of Konarak ship incident Iran 13 May 15:08
EU pushes to unlock borders as coronavirus ravages travel Europe 13 May 15:07
All news