Azerbaijan's ADY Container announces new cargo transportation terms

The subsidiary of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Container LLC, will import cargo on favorable terms, a source in the ADY Container told Trend.

According to the source, it is offered to transport cargo from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, as well as by transit from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Georgia and Turkey through Azerbaijan.

Aiming at prevention of problems arising from the movement of other vehicles during the cargo transportation by entrepreneurs, importers and exporters in the country within the current pandemic situation, ADY Container LLC, as a state-owned company, offers cargo transportation services on more favorable terms.

Cargo transportation from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will be carried out via multimodal transportation of 20, 40 and 45-foot containers of the company, the source noted.

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan, South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

ADY Container LLC is engaged in the storage, maintenance and transportation of containers in accordance with international standards.

