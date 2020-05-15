Azerbaijan's ADY Container announces new cargo transportation terms

Transport 15 May 2020 09:09 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's ADY Container announces new cargo transportation terms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:

The subsidiary of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Container LLC, will import cargo on favorable terms, a source in the ADY Container told Trend.

According to the source, it is offered to transport cargo from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, as well as by transit from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Georgia and Turkey through Azerbaijan.

Aiming at prevention of problems arising from the movement of other vehicles during the cargo transportation by entrepreneurs, importers and exporters in the country within the current pandemic situation, ADY Container LLC, as a state-owned company, offers cargo transportation services on more favorable terms.

Cargo transportation from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will be carried out via multimodal transportation of 20, 40 and 45-foot containers of the company, the source noted.

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan, South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

ADY Container LLC is engaged in the storage, maintenance and transportation of containers in accordance with international standards.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kyrgyzstan reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan's Development Bank to co-fund market investment projects
Kazakhstan's Development Bank to co-fund market investment projects
Turkmenistan's Mary region administration opens tender for house construction
Turkmenistan's Mary region administration opens tender for house construction
Loading Bars
Latest
Prices on commercial facilities, land plots rise in Azerbaijan Business 09:35
Oil extends gains amid signs of China demand pickup, global supply overhang fading Oil&Gas 09:28
Azerbaijan's ADY Container announces new cargo transportation terms Transport 09:09
Kyrgyzstan reports 29 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 08:53
COVID-19 cases in Brazil top 200,000, with 13,993 deaths Other News 08:27
Lockheed awarded $904.8M to make MH-60Rs for U.S., India US 08:08
Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll rises by 55 with 1,635 new confirmed cases Turkey 07:41
S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster Other News 07:19
Chinese mainland reports 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:41
U.S. says Islamic State conducted attack on Kabul hospital US 06:08
Cafes and bars reopen in parts of Australia after coronavirus lockdown Other News 05:27
COVID-19 cases in Peru surpass 80,000 Other News 04:56
Coronavirus death toll in Moscow hits 1,358 Russia 04:19
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 1.4 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 03:47
Trump says he doesn't want to talk to Xi right now, could even cut China ties US 03:13
Singapore reports 752 new COVID-19 cases Other News 02:28
South Sudan confirms first COVID-19 death Other News 01:51
Israel develops COVID-19 antibody test to detect morbidity rates in military Israel 01:23
IOC pledges $800 million in aid to offset losses from Tokyo 2020 postponement Other News 00:41
Putin, Vucic discuss joint projects on energy, transport Russia 00:15
WTO chief Azevedo to step down a year early Other News 14 May 23:49
Brent prices add 6.1% Oil&Gas 14 May 23:23
197 Azerbaijani citizens returned via charter flight from Kiev to Baku (PHOTO) Society 14 May 22:41
Kazakhstan's Development Bank to co-fund market investment projects Business 14 May 22:37
Montenegro praises Georgia’s efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic Georgia 14 May 22:36
UK COVID-19 death toll rises to 33,614 Europe 14 May 22:31
Georgia receives funds for Poti port reconstruction Construction 14 May 22:18
Public procurement volume up in Georgia Business 14 May 22:14
Iran monitoring fuel consumption across country Oil&Gas 14 May 21:56
ICRC talks conditions of Azerbaijani hostages captured by Armenia Society 14 May 21:56
Russian MFA: Consultations underway on exchange of prisoners of war between Azerbaijan and Armenia Politics 14 May 21:52
Donald Trump: US strongly supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty and independence Politics 14 May 21:45
Georgia to transfer chairmanship of Council of Europe to Greece Georgia 14 May 21:27
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests (PHOTO) Society 14 May 21:19
SOCAR: Development of Azerbaijan's Absheron field underway upon schedule Oil&Gas 14 May 21:07
Georgia, Spain outline steps to deepen cooperation Business 14 May 20:56
Turkmenistan's Mary region administration opens tender for house construction Tenders 14 May 20:46
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP announces date for baking equipment presentation Business 14 May 20:42
Azerbaijani industrial manufacturer to reconstruct production of kitchen furniture Business 14 May 20:35
Azerbaijan Banks Association: Banking sector has fairly high liquid assets Economy 14 May 20:29
Georgia's Credo Bank attracts loan from BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund Finance 14 May 20:28
Turkmenistan begins production of new sterile dressings Business 14 May 20:27
Fitch Ratings affirms Azerbaijani Expressbank’s long-term Issuer Default Rating Finance 14 May 20:05
Czech Republic to provide financial assistance to six countries including Georgia Finance 14 May 20:03
Azerbaijani factory slightly increases production of bricks Business 14 May 19:56
Iran to continue following health protocols during Eid al-Fitr ceremony Iran 14 May 19:55
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues increase Finance 14 May 19:21
Turkmenistan boosts import of steel from Turkey Turkey 14 May 19:15
Azerbaijan sees drop in maritime cargo freight from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Transport 14 May 19:11
New chairman of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan elected Business 14 May 19:11
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs informs entrepreneurs about e-commerce development Economy 14 May 18:48
Net profit of Kazakhstan's national management holding soars Business 14 May 18:44
French SUEZ talks its plans in Uzbekistan Business 14 May 18:38
Private sector - leading importer in Azerbaijan Finance 14 May 18:29
Grain, leguminous crops sowing underway in Kazakhstan's Akmola region Business 14 May 18:20
Azerbaijan's railway freight drops from January through April Transport 14 May 18:20
Azerbaijan's Finance for Development NBCO talks its activities during quarantine Finance 14 May 18:14
Georgia to receive grants to support immediate, short-terms needs Finance 14 May 18:09
Kazakhstan's SCAT talks losses due to coronavirus-related emergency state Transport 14 May 18:06
WHO program director praises Georgia's public health tradition Georgia 14 May 18:05
Anglo Asian Mining PLC greatly increases profit from operations in Azerbaijan Finance 14 May 17:53
Azerbaijan sees decline in cargo transportation by air Transport 14 May 17:45
Iran not reducing interest rate to less than 15% Finance 14 May 17:44
First Uzbek-Spain joint venture registered in Uzbekistan Business 14 May 17:39
Extra cuts show sign of concern over full OPEC+ deal compliance Oil&Gas 14 May 17:36
Azerbaijan's oil products export slides from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Oil&Gas 14 May 17:34
Israel can be first country from which Georgia to welcome tourists Tourism 14 May 17:33
Azerbaijan Banks Association talks compensations for clients of closed banks Finance 14 May 17:27
Former Soviet Union countries increase crude oil exports Oil&Gas 14 May 17:18
Azerbaijani Central Bank discloses funds for restoration of liquidated banks' capital Economy 14 May 17:16
Minister: No problems with export of agricultural products during quarantine in Azerbaijan Economy 14 May 17:12
Middle East oil demand projected to drop in 2020 Oil&Gas 14 May 17:09
Claims in non-life insurance segment increased in Azerbaijan in March 2020 Economy 14 May 17:06
Georgia, US talk strength of bilateral partnership Business 14 May 17:02
TOP 5 trade partners of Azerbaijan from Jan. through Apr. 2020 revealed Business 14 May 17:01
World Bank provides significant help to Uzbekistan during pandemic Finance 14 May 16:55
Turkmenistan, Japanese Itochu discuss implementing new economic projects Business 14 May 16:55
Azerbaijan confirms 121 new COVID-19 cases Society 14 May 16:55
Kazakh president ratifies agreement on strengthening co-op with ADB Finance 14 May 16:50
Uzbekistan assists Afghanistan in building vegetable oil plant Business 14 May 16:48
OPEC Reference Basket remains low for longest period in 5 years Oil&Gas 14 May 16:46
Minister: Concept for integration of all Azerbaijani smart systems under discussion (PHOTO) Economy 14 May 16:32
New release of “Kabinetim” mobile application from Azercell ICT 14 May 16:26
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 14 May 16:13
Oil production in Iran's Khuzestan active despite severe COVID-19 outbreak Oil&Gas 14 May 16:11
Donald Trump says strong U.S. dollar is 'great' US 14 May 16:10
Fitch talks activity of Azerbaijan's International Bank Finance 14 May 16:04
New US Congressional document exposes Armenian Dashnaks’ sympathies for Hitler and Holocaust Politics 14 May 16:01
Prices for secondary housing in Baku slightly rise Business 14 May 15:58
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to purchase pipes via tender Tenders 14 May 15:48
EU to allocate funds to Georgia to solve COVID-19 crisis Business 14 May 15:47
Turkmenistan, UNHCR mull issues of refugees, stateless persons Turkmenistan 14 May 15:44
Alternative energy-based electricity generation in Azerbaijan up Oil&Gas 14 May 15:42
Amount of currency sold to Iran's banks with NIMA exchange rate increases Finance 14 May 15:27
Kazakhstan's ForteBank pays dividends to its shareholders Finance 14 May 15:22
Reasons for agreement termination between Kazakh Azia Auto, ministry of industry disclosed Business 14 May 15:21
Iran's South Pars Gas Company opens tender to purchase equipment Tenders 14 May 15:18
Azerbaijani ministry talks about turning country into regional transport hub Transport 14 May 15:12
Japan sends coronavirus-related aid to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 14 May 15:01
Imports of Mexican beverages in Azerbaijan increase considerably Business 14 May 14:59
All news