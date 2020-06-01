Uzbekistan organizes more charter flights to bring citizens back

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan brought back 2,118 citizens from abroad by charter flights during the week from May 25 through May 31, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

This week, Uzbekistan Airways will operate nine more flights to bring Uzbeks from Russia, Turkey, the UAE and Egypt.

The schedule of flights is as follows: Tashkent - Istanbul – Tashkent on June 1; Tashkent - Moscow – Tashkent on June 2; Tashkent - Sharjah – Tashkent and Tashkent - Moscow – Tashkent on June 3; Tashkent - Saint Petersburg – Tashkent on June 4; Tashkent - Moscow – Tashkent on June 5; Tashkent - Cairo – Tashkent and Tashkent - Novosibirsk – Tashkent on June 6; and Tashkent - Saint Petersburg - Tashkent on June 7.

Registration of citizens for charter flights to Uzbekistan will be carried out by diplomatic missions and consular offices and the data is to be provided to Uzbekistan Airways. Citizens will be admitted to the aircraft on the basis of this list.

The list will primarily include women with children, pregnant women, the elderly, and the citizens who have purchased tickets for previously cancelled regular flights.

Tickets can be purchased at Uzbekistan Airways ticket offices at international airports abroad four hours before departure.

Upon arrival in Uzbekistan, all citizens will be placed in a quarantine complex for at least 14 days.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini