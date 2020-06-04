Turkey plans to resume flights with Azerbaijan soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Turkey plans to resume flights with Azerbaijan from June 15, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

Also from June 15, the flights are expected to be resumed with Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Romania, Poland and Hungary.

Moreover, the flights are expected to be resumed with the Netherlands and Kazakhstan from June 20 and with Kyrgyzstan, Norway and Slovakia from June 22.