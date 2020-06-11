Uzbekistan prepares to resume international flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Representatives of more than 20 foreign airlines, including Turkush Airlines, Fly Dubai, Korean Air, Asiana, Air Astana, Aeroflot, Siberia, as well as Uzavia, expressed readiness to resume international air communication with Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan Airports.

This was stated during an online conference, aimed at resuming flights and effective operation of foreign airlines' aircraft in the event of a recurrence of the pandemic and its consequences.

“Foreign partners expressed readiness to resume flights to Uzbekistan and made their proposals. Also, Uzaviziya Agency and Uzbekistan Airports have expressed their views on the implementation of plans for the future and strengthening cooperation with all the requirements, considering the COVID-19 pandemic,” the message said.

Earlier Uzbekistan started preparing a proposal on resumption of international flights. Together with the Ministry of Transport, a proposal on gradual resumption of international flights will be prepared, given the epidemiological situation in other countries.

From May 18, Uzbekistan Airways started operating flights on the following routes: Tashkent-Urgench-Tashkent (Monday, Thursday), Tashkent-Nukus-Tashkent (Tuesday, Friday), Tashkent-Termez-Tashkent (Wednesday, Saturday).

According to the new procedure, only those passengers who passed the coronavirus infection test at the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance no more than 120 hours before departure and have a certificate of negative result of the test will be admitted to the flights of the airline.

