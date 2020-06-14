Uzbekistan to resume international flights, domestic train services soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

Uzbekistan will resume international flights with countries where the situation with coronavirus infection is improving, Trend reports with reference to Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan.

In this regard, starting from 15 June 2020, employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices of foreign countries and members of their families, specialists of foreign companies and other organizations operating in Uzbekistan under investment projects, persons whose purpose of entry or departure is treatment, persons who have close relatives or seriously ill relatives abroad, foreign nationals permanently registered in Uzbekistan or stateless persons permanently residing in Uzbekistan are allowed to enter or leave Uzbekistan.

Citizens of Uzbekistan are also permitted to travel outside the country to continue their studies or work.

In addition, from June 15, trains on Tashkent - Bukhara - Tashkent; Tashkent - Termez - Tashkent; Tashkent - Khiva - Tashkent; Tashkent - Nukus - Tashkent; Andijan - Khiva - Andijan; Andijan - Bukhara - Andijan; Andijan - Termez – Andijan routes are permitted.

The Ministry of Transport, together with the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance under the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, will determine a train schedule based on the epidemiological situation in the regions.

