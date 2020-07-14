Air France to resume regular flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The national airline of France Air France plans to resume regular flights in Georgia from August 1, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

Air France will perform two flights a week, said the company.

Paris-Tbilisi-Paris flights will be performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Under the Georgian government decision, Air France, Lufthansa, and Air Baltic airlines were authorized to perform regular flights to Paris, Munich and Riga respectively.

Air France entered the Georgian aviation market for the 2019 summer season on March 31, 2019. It carried out direct flights on the route Paris-Tbilisi-Paris twice a week till October 26, 2019.

In total, Air France carries out flights to 170 different destinations.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356