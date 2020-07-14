Turkish Airlines to resume flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Turkish Airlines has announced the resumption of flights to Uzbekistan starting from August 1, 2020, Trend reports citing the company.

According to the Turkish Airlines website, it is planned to perform four flights a week between Istanbul and Tashkent cities.

However, no official announcement has been made by Uzbekistan about the opening of air links between Uzbekistan and Turkey to date.

The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan noted earlier that the decision to resume regular flights will be taken by the Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan, and until then, only charter flights will be operated.

According to the decision of the commission, air and railway transportation on domestic routes was suspended from July 13, 2020.

In addition, upon the decision of the commission, from July 10, 2020, the movement of cars is again limited by time of day from 7:00 am to 10:00 am and from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm (GMT +5), traffic between regions is prohibited (except for Tashkent and Tashkent region) and public transport will not work.

