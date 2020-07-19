Boeing talks plane deliveries to Turkmenistan, future plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Boeing has delivered 27 aircrafts to Turkmenistan, the company's representative told Trend.

The company official pointed out that Turkmenistan Airlines Fleet is consisting of three 757-200’s, thirteen 737-800, and three 777-200LR Airplanes from Boeing.

In addition, Boeing provided information about contract with Turkmenistan for purchase of new aircraft next year.

"The current contract is for the delivery of one 777-2000LR Airplane," said the representative.

As it was reported earlier, in 2019 Turkmenistan Airlines agency signed a contract with Boeing to purchase a new Boeing 777-200LR plane last year, the delivery of which is scheduled for January 2021.

The appropriate model was chosen with the aim of expanding international operations to Europe and Asia and beyond.

The Boeing 777-200LR is worth $346.9 million, according to Air Transport World. Boeing 777-200LR can accommodate up to 317 passengers in a configuration with two classes.

In addition, Turkmenistan Airlines will purchase Boeing 777-200F cargo airliner from different company.

This purchase will be realized due to the decree of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, that obligated Turkmenistan Airlines to conclude a contract with the Aircraft Finance Germany company for the purchase of a Boeing 777-200F cargo airliner.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva