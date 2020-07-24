Uzbekistan preparing to kickstart sales of locally assembled Volkswagen vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan is getting ready to launch sales of the first Volkswagen Caddy of Uzbek assembly from July 27, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Spot.uz.

“The online presentation of the car will take place on the morning of July 27, 2020. The cars will be available at the Volkswagen dealership in the Sergeli district of Tashkent. The price of Uzbek assembly Volkswagen remains classified,” the message said.

Uzavtosanoat and Volkswagen Group Rus signed an agreement on production of light commercial vehicles in the Jizzakh free economic zone in March. The project is being implemented on the basis of the Jizzakh Auto Plant LLC.

In accordance with the document, the project will be implemented in two stages. Dealer and service networks will also be created in Fergana, Tashkent and Jizzakh.

The second stage will envisage the organization of a full production cycle (starting from 2022).

Recently, Uzbekistan announced about the start of production of small trucks under the Chinese 'Changan' brand in Namangan Free Economic Zone.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini