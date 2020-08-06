Azerbaijan's ADY Container increases volume of cargo transportation in 1H2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan's ADY Container LLC company transported 18,980 containers (24,891 TEU) in 1H2020, ADY Container LLC told Trend.

In 1H2020, cargo traffic increased by 50 percent compared to the same period in 2019, of which 33 percent accounted for transit.

"Cargo transportation amounted to only 12,647 containers (15,741 TEU) in 1H2019," the company noted.

ADY Container LLC has started expanding cooperation mainly with the countries of the Far East - China, Japan, South Korea, and also with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, along East-West, North-South international transport corridors and TRANS-Caspian international transport route in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation.

ADY Container LLC is subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. The company is engaged in the centralization, storage, maintenance and transportation of containers in accordance with international standards.

