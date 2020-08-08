LOT Polish Airlines to operate charter flight in direction of Warsaw-Tbilisi-Warsaw

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

A charter flight on the Warsaw-Tbilisi-Warsaw route will be operated by the Polish LOT Airlines on August 14-15, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

The flight schedule is as follows:

August 14, Warsaw - Tbilisi (departure 21:45 Polish time, arrival 15 August, 03:25 Georgian time);

August 15, Tbilisi - Warsaw (departure 04:25 Georgian time, arrival 06:10 Polish time).

"The Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development granted the necessary permit to the airline for charter air traffic. Those wishing to travel can contact the airline to purchase a ticket,” reads the statement.

Georgia has already received first tourists since the coronavirus lockdown.

On August 3, German airline Lufthansa carried out the first flight from Tbilisi to Munich, while on August 4, Air France resumed flights to the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935