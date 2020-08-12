Azerbaijan Railways CSJC discuss issues raised by president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.12

Trend:

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC held enlarged meeting in the format of a video conference on issues arising from the speech of the country’s president, the company told Trend.

In particular, issues related to the operations of state-owned companies, including Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, arising from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statements made during a meeting on coronavirus measures and the current socio-economic situation on August 6, 2020, were discussed.

It was noted that in recent years, under the leadership and with the support of the head of state, a number of important decisions have been made. In order to improve the transport infrastructure, intensive work has been carried out to expand, update and modernize the country's railway network, including the railway transport system.

The speakers also noted active participation of Azerbaijan in implementing international and regional transport corridors, as well as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and North-South transport projects.

"Within the framework of cooperation with the Asian Development Bank in the field of institutional reforms, work has been done to improve corporate and personnel management, projects in the field of digital transformation, building a financial system that meets modern requirements, debt restructuring and other spheres," the company said.

The company’s Chairman Javid Gurbanov pointed out to the head of state's remarks on efficiency issues, stressing the importance of improving the Azerbaijan Railways' activities in this direction, as well as the need to accelerate work in order to achieve new approaches to the management system.

It was also pointed out that in order to develop a new strategy "Azerbaijan Railways - 2030", cooperation with the highly experienced international McKinsey & Company has begun. Work in this direction has been accelerated.

The meeting participants also raised the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the global railway network, including the activities of the company. It was noted that despite the difficult conditions caused by the pandemic in many areas of public activity, the volume of freight traffic has increased compared to the first half of last year, and further efforts will be made to transform the country into a transit network.

Following the meeting, it was decided to take necessary steps to speed up work in the areas highlighted by the head of state, including conducting analytical work in order to increase the company's efficiency and optimize costs.