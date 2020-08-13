Europeans arriving in Uzbekistan to undergo 14-day quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan has been establishing a new procedure for entry into the country from abroad since August 15, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

Passengers of "green category" arriving from countries with stable sanitary and epidemiological situation (stayed on their territory at least 10 days before arrival in Uzbekistan) are not subject to quarantine control. In other words, such passengers will not be quarantined. These countries include China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia and Japan.

Passengers from the second, "yellow" category countries will be quarantined for 14 days at home. The list includes countries with decreasing COVID-19 incidence - all EU countries (except UK and Spain).

Finally, passengers arriving from "red" countries with high coronavirus incidence will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine in special centers or hotels. All countries that did not fall into the first two categories will be included.

Under the instructions of President of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles as well as local air and rail traffic in Uzbekistan will resume from August 15, 2020.

Moreover, from August 20, 2020, clothing and building material markets, large shops, gyms, fitness clubs and swimming pools will resume operations.

