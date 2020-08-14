Israel puts Georgia on list of 'green' countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Israel has included Georgia in the list of 'green countries', announced Israeli Ministry of Health Miri Regev, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The list of 'green countries' approved by Israel also includes Italy, the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Estonia, Canada, Rwanda, Denmark, Slovenia and Austria.

As reported, the list of the 'green countries' was prepared on the basis of the coronavirus infection data. It will be revised once every two weeks.

Israeli plans to reopen skies from August 16, 2020.

In turn, Georgia has opened its borders for travelers from five countries: Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, and each of them has also opened borders to visitors from Georgia.

In addition, Georgia remains on the European Union's updated list of countries for which travel restrictions are lifted.

