Azerbaijan's ADY Container reports propylene delivery from Turkmenistan to Turkish Mersin port via BTK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.18

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The next batch of propylene produced in Turkmenistan was delivered to Turkey via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route (BTK), Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways.

According to the company, the operators of the block train consisting of 40 containers loaded with propylene on the route Turkmenbashi-Mersin are ADY Container, Georgia’s GR Logistics and Turkey’s Pacific Eurasia Logistics.

“The 40- and 45-foot containers were delivered from the port of Turkmenbashi to Baku by the Balkan feeder ship of ADY Container. After the containers were transported to Alat Port, they were loaded on platforms and sent to Turkey,” the source said.

The company added that this is the third container block train carrying Turkmen propylene to Turkey. The previous block trains also consisted of 40 containers each.