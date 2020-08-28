Georgian capital introduces smart traffic lights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Smart traffic lights will reduce air pollution and improve traffic incidence response time in the capital Tbilisi city, Tbilisi Deputy Mayor, Maia Bitadze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She made the remarks during the presentation of the Tbilisi Bus Transit Corridor project.

Smart traffic lights will be installed in various districts of Tbilisi in the coming months. With an array of sensors and artificial intelligence, it will allow for traffic lights to interact with one another and reduce day-to-day congestion by improving traffic flow. By limiting traffic jams, air pollution will also be reduced.

"Smart traffic lights will also have one unique feature – they will allow cars yo drive if the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions at specific locations get high," said Bitadze.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze noted that transport policy is the main priority of Tbilisi municipality and, first of all, this refers to the increase of demand on public transport. Additionally, he noted, gradual creation of new bus lanes in Tbilisi.

"Buses will move in their lanes and their speed will be doubled. Logically this will gradually improve ecological conditions in the city. Emissions that affect the health of us and our children will be minimized by smart traffic lights too”, said Bitadze.

Tbilisi City Hall plans to fully renew municipal transport in the city. Eventually, new municipal transport will be able to handle up to 84,000 passengers at a time.

