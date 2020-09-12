Georgia prolongs limitations imposed on scheduled international air flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.12

The limitations imposed on scheduled international air flights have been prolonged until 1 November 2020 in Georgia, Trend reports via the statement issued by Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

“The restriction on regular international flights has been extended and is in force until October 31, 2020. The restriction does not apply to regular international flights carried out between Tbilisi International Airport (ICAO code UGTB) and the following airports: Munich (ICAO code EDDM); Paris (ICAO code LFPG); Riga (ICAO code EVRA),” the document reads.

Meanwhile, until now the deadline for the limitations on the implementation of regular international air traffic was set for September 30, 2020.

The mentioned decision was made due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgia has reported 158 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.12, which brings the total number of infected people to 2,075. To date, 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Currently, 5,882 people are under quarantine.

"Unfortunately, the second COVID-19 wave, which was predicted by epidemiologists around the world, has already begun in Georgia," Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava had said.

