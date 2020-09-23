Georgians traveling to Estonia to be obliged to go through 14-day self-isolation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Citizens of Georgia traveling to Estonia will be obliged to go into 14-days self-isolation or conduct a test for the coronavirus at the Tallinn Airport, or at the Port of Tallinn, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The change has come into force on September 22.

If the test result is negative, individuals will be allowed into the country and will be limited in their movements for the purposes of study and work.

A repeat test must be conducted no less than seven days after the first test. If the result is still negative, then individuals will be allowed to return to full movement.

Meanwhile, Georgia has opened its borders for travelers from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Georgia is planning to restore flights with Riga starting October 1.

