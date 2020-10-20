Turkmenistan announces terms of temporary import of vehicles into country

Transport 20 October 2020 09:40 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan announces terms of temporary import of vehicles into country
Armenia must be seated at negotiating table as occupying country - Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO)
Armenia must be seated at negotiating table as occupying country - Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Environmental Public Council, Environmental Civil Society Organizations appeal to int'l organizations on Armenian aggression
Azerbaijani Environmental Public Council, Environmental Civil Society Organizations appeal to int'l organizations on Armenian aggression
Latest achievements of Azerbaijani army over Armenian forces
Latest achievements of Azerbaijani army over Armenian forces
Latest
Armenia must be seated at negotiating table as occupying country - Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO) Politics 10:47
Kazakhstan's improved financial system shows value during COVID-related crisis, says IMF Business 10:45
Turkmen company produces large volume of protective masks per day Business 10:42
New airline company to start operations in Georgia Transport 10:41
COVID-19 situation in Azerbaijan will depend on citizens' compliance with recommendations - WHO Society 10:41
I’ve been horrified to see news of deadly attacks on Ganja, Terter, Beylagan - Baroness Nicholson Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:37
Azerbaijani scientist talks endemics destroyed by Armenians in occupied lands Society 10:25
Chevron to transform Penjuru Terminal in Singapore to smart terminal Oil&Gas 10:24
Uzbekneftegaz reveals worth of products production for 2020 Oil&Gas 10:23
Leguminous crop being harvested in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region Business 10:22
Chevron using technology to raise well performance Oil&Gas 10:21
Chevron implementing public 5G at one of its facilities Oil&Gas 10:18
Iran’s CBI unveils amount of currency sold to exchange offices Finance 10:17
Armenian Armed Forces replenished with terrorists from various countries - Turkish expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:16
Iranian currency rates for October 20 Finance 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 20 Finance 10:00
Azerbaijani Environmental Public Council, Environmental Civil Society Organizations appeal to int'l organizations on Armenian aggression Politics 09:59
Latest achievements of Azerbaijani army over Armenian forces Politics 09:51
Iran's parliamentarians seek transparency in revenues Finance 09:49
Turkmenistan announces terms of temporary import of vehicles into country Transport 09:40
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 20 Uzbekistan 09:40
Kyrgyzstan's 9M2020 import of carpets from Turkey shrinks Turkey 09:37
Update given on Armenian Armed Forces' equipment destroyed during hostilities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30
Refusing to fight, Armenian mercenaries desert en masse, Azerbaijani MoD says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:22
Kazakhstan confirms 115 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:34
EU says had 'intense and constructive' meeting with UK on withdrawal pact Europe 07:58
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia demonstrated disrespect for mediators and its own commitments Politics 07:58
President Ilham Aliyev: All the activities of Armenia's new leadership are aimed at disrupting the negotiations Politics 07:58
U.S. and Brazil must reduce dependence on China imports, Pompeo says US 07:06
Another armored vehicle of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 06:38
Argentina’s coronavirus case tally exceeds 1 mln Other News 06:03
Israel reports 1,767 new COVID-19 cases, 304,876 in total Israel 05:25
Intel nears deal to sell NAND unit to South Korea's SK Hynix Other News 04:45
NASA mission to collect sample of asteroid Bennu Other News 04:13
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 220,000 -- Johns Hopkins University US 03:34
UN Security Council discusses verification of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 02:58
Turkey reports 2,026 new COVID-19 cases, 349,519 in total Turkey 02:39
Magnitude 7.5 quake strikes off Alaska's Aleutians: USGS US 02:02
New U.S. COVID-19 cases rise 13% last week to nearly 400,000 US 01:27
Trump: U.S. to remove Sudan from state terrorism sponsors list after payment to victims US 00:35
Belgium says COVID-19 situation serious as infections reach new highs, bars close Europe 19 October 23:43
OPEC+ countries agree to honor commitments in full scope Oil&Gas 19 October 23:13
Military trophies captured by Azerbaijani army in Jabrail and Fuzuli direction (VIDEO) Politics 19 October 23:03
President of Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce sends letter to Azerbaijani President, First Lady Politics 19 October 22:58
Azerbaijani, French FMs hold phone conversation Politics 19 October 22:52
Azerbaijani FM holds phone coversation with President of International Turkic Academy Politics 19 October 22:49
Our losses sadden me most of all, what pleases me most of all is unbreakable will of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:40
Soros groups played big role in organizing coup in Armenia and Pashinyan always took an anti-Russian position - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:35
Armenia wants to turn Tartar into Stalingrad, into the second Aghdam, Fuzuli, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:31
Turkey is already de facto at the negotiating table, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:31
Vast majority of villages around Fuzuli are with us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:26
Now we see Fuzuli in front of us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:25
After this ceasefire, Armenia tried to occupy settlement of Hadrut again and attacked it three times - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:21
184 countries and economies have joined COVAX: WHO chief World 19 October 22:18
Not single issue in region can be resolved without participation and consent of Turkey, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:17
We receive only moral and political support from Turkey, Pakistan and other fraternal countries - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:12
There are people with Canadian and Lebanese passports among those who were killed on Armenian side, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:08
Armenian military equipment worth $1 billion destroyed with help of Turkish drones alone - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:06
I have always tried to be true to my father's path, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:03
Liberation of Shusha occupies a special place among our goals - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:03
Vast majority of villages around Fuzuli are with us - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 21:55
Weapons are being smuggled to Armenia across Georgian and Russian territories, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 21:52
Armenia needed ceasefire in order to gather strength, take mobilization measures and launch new attacks on us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 21:47
Dastardly attacks on civilians yet another manifestation of Armenian fascism - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 21:39
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 20 Oil&Gas 19 October 21:25
Iran ready to provide details of January plane crash to Ukraine Politics 19 October 20:50
UK records another 18,804 new coronavirus cases with 80 deaths Europe 19 October 20:34
Azerbaijan fully ensures safety of oil and gas projects of international importance Economy 19 October 19:43
Azerbaijan to send note to German Foreign Ministry due to Bundestag members's visit to Karabakh Politics 19 October 19:36
Launch of industry, mining projects to open new job spots in Iran Society 19 October 19:08
Armenian PM admits defeat and ready for talks with Azerbaijan on Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 October 18:37
Appeal to be sent to relevant structures due to Armenia’s attacks on civilian population of Azerbaijan Politics 19 October 18:36
Azerbaijan created conditions for Armenian war prisoners to contact their families Politics 19 October 18:28
Colliers International: apartment buy/sell deals increasein Tbilisi Business 19 October 18:19
Georgia's Batumi sees decrease in real estate transactions Business 19 October 18:06
Turkish Trade Ministry says carpet exports to Russia rise Turkey 19 October 18:02
Supplies of Turkish carpets to Italy on decline Turkey 19 October 18:00
Azerbaijani armed forces adequately respond to Armenian side’s provocations Politics 19 October 17:58
Update given on civilian casualties from Armenian shelling of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Politics 19 October 17:58
Council of Europe Development Bank talks about projects implemented in Georgia Business 19 October 17:52
Dutch manufacturer of equipment for poultry farming eyes to enter Uzbek market Uzbekistan 19 October 17:51
China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down Business 19 October 17:50
Tesla to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe US 19 October 17:48
Demand for Turkish-made carpets in Kazakhstan up Turkey 19 October 17:44
Kazakhstan to reduce flights on int'l routes to battle COVID-19 spreading Transport 19 October 17:41
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijani settlements Politics 19 October 17:41
Turkey records contraction in carpet export to Iran Turkey 19 October 17:39
IMF says economy of oil-exporting countries in Caucasus, Central Asia to decline Finance 19 October 17:29
Export of Turkmen fabrics from synthetic complex yarns to EAEU increased Business 19 October 17:28
Russia hopes on quickly agreed mechanism for monitoring ceasefire in Karabakh - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 October 17:24
This struggle is Azerbaijan’s just struggle - Speaker of Turkey's Grand National Assembly Politics 19 October 17:21
Iran joins global program to pre-purchase Coronavirus vaccine Society 19 October 17:14
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at another foreign exchange auction Finance 19 October 17:14
Georgia increases export of apples Business 19 October 17:12
Turkmengas re-opens tender for provision of laboratory testing services Tenders 19 October 17:11
Import of Turkish carpets by Israel drops marginally Turkey 19 October 17:10
Kazakhstan increases imports from Uzbekistan amid COVID-19 Business 19 October 17:10
Azerbaijan must not leave Karabakh conflict to future generations - assistant to president Politics 19 October 17:05
Azerbaijani army seizes more military equipment of Armenian armed forces on battlefield (PHOTO) Politics 19 October 17:05
AzTV channel crew undergo fire from Armenian troops in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (VIDEO) Politics 19 October 17:05
All news