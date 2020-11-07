Romanian port operator UMEX talks cargo transshipment with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7



UMEX is a port operator specialized in handling different cargo types, including project cargo and fertilizers, which are creating a link between UMEX services and Caspian sea countries, including Turkmenistan, UMEX told Trend.

"If we speak about project cargo, several equipment lots were transshipped in UMEX terminal, cargo coming from the Far East, with final destination port Turkmenbashi. Heavy pieces (up to 500 tons unit weight) were operated in UMEX terminal, discharged from an ocean vessel, and reloaded onto sea-river type vessel," added UMEX.

UMEX pointed out that these kinds of projects were to be used in the Energy and Chemical production segment of the Turkmen industry.

"On the other hand, cargo produced in Turkmenistan & Azerbaijan is being transshipped in UMEX Terminal. We’re talking about bulk urea. Vessels up to 3,000 tons are bringing urea from Turkmenbashi, in UMEX Terminal we’re discharging the urea into our facilities for further distribution in Romania," noted UMEX.

Not all the projects between Constanta Port and Caspian Sea countries concluded directly between UMEX and the Turkmen companies (other entities are in charge of the adjacent operations), all the parties are open to any direct collaboration in the mentioned fields.

UMEX Terminal is located in the central area of Constanta Port and is developed on an area of 140,000 square meters, summing 120,000 square meters of concrete open platforms and 20,000 square meters of covered warehouses.

