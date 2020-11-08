Kazakhstan -Turkmenistan - Iran railway is of strategic importance for Silk Road revival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan - Iran railway has opened up new opportunities for further development of bilateral cooperation between countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend.

Meanwhile, this railway link has become an important transport corridor connecting North with South and East with West. The railway has a strategic importance for the revival of the Silk Road and the development of mutual trade between the countries of Central Asia, the Caspian region and neighboring regions.

"This railway has become a symbol of friendship and brotherhood between the three countries and a successful practical example of pragmatic and effective cooperation," said the ministry.

The construction of the Kazakhstan – Turkmenistan - Iran railway began in 2009.

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov opened the Bolashak (Kazakhstan) – Serkhetyaka (Turkmenistan) border crossing on May 11, 2013.

The official opening of the Kazakhstan - Turkmenistan - Iran railway took place on December 3, 2014.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva