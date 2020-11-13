Qatar airways resumes weekly flights to Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce the resumption of services from Tbilisi, Georgia, with the first service taking off from Tbilisi Airport on 5 November 2020, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Qatar Airways continues to lead the recovery of international air travel, offering more global connectivity than any other airline. With the airline’s network never falling below 30 destinations throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the resumption of services from Georgia will see the airline’s network expand to more than 700 weekly flights across six continents.

Flying to over 100 destinations worldwide, Qatar Airways will operate weekly flights to and from Tbilisi Airport, providing seamless connection from Georgia to the Americas, Africa, and South East Asia regions.

Qatar Airways has been operating in the Georgian market since February 2012. During the pandemic, the airline operated 10 special chartered flights to help local authorities in the repatriation of citizens, fulfilling its promise to bring people home and proving itself as the airline of choice travelers can rely on.

