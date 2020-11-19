Another low-cost airline to appear on Georgian market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Another low-cost airline will appear on the Georgian market, and Air Georgia is in talks with the government, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"Air Georgia will become more flexible and acceptable to Georgian passengers than our competitors," Hub Georgia founder Giorgi Kodua said at Palitranews.

According to Giorgi Kodua, in case of a positive answer, this will be the first Georgian airline to compete with Wizz Air. However, if the state does not put Air Georgia in conditions similar to Wizz Air, the company will continue flights from Tbilisi at normal prices.

According to Kodua, in case of a flight from Kutaisi Airport, Air Georgia will offer passengers a one-way flight from 30 Euros and up to 10 kg of luggage free of charge.

