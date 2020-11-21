UMEX open to expand direct co-op with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Romanian UMEX S. A. company, which is Constanta Port’s operator and a part of an agricultural group of companies – Maria Group - involved in many segments of activity: farming, trading, transporting of grains, livestock, trading and transporting of fertilizers, etc, is open to any proposition for direct cooperation in these segments coming from the Turkmen side, which can be beneficial for all involved parties, UMEX told Trend.

"We have presented to the Turkmen companies the contact data and references of our group main entities (involved in port operation, trading, agriculture, shipping, alive stock, alfalfa), in hope of connecting our group with the similar sectors of activity in Caspian sea region," added the company.

Also, UMEX commented on the discussion held earlier between Turkmenistan’s Turkmen Deniz Derya Yollary Agency (Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation), Turkmenbashi international seaport of Turkmenistan, and Romanian UMEX S. A. company, where the parties talked about prospects of cooperation.

"Indeed we had a very pleasant video-conference with the representatives of several Turkmen companies, the conference organized through the courtesy of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania," noted the company.

The discussions were centered around the common cargo flows involving Constanta port (in general) and UMEX terminal (in particular) and Turkmenistan projects added the ministry.

"UMEX is a port operator specialized in handling different cargo types, including project cargo and fertilizers. These two cargo types are creating a link between UMEX services and Caspian sea countries, including Turkmenistan," said UMEX in terms of its activities.

