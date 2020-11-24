Georgia receives new buses of modern standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend

The Municipal Development Fund (MDF) of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia (MRDI) has delivered 10 buses of EURO-5 Standards to Kutaisi city, Trend reports via Georgian media.

These buses are out of 175 ones, designated to be handed over to 6 cities within Municipal Transport Development Program.

The program undergoes implementation with financial backing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and envisages acquiring of 175 buses of modern standards for various Municipalities at the cost of 18.7 million euros in total.

There have been selected 6 cities throughout Georgia for the municipal transport development purposes. Out of 175 buses per 10 ones will be delivered to Telavi and Poti, while Gori will receive 30 ones, 25 will be handed over to Zugdidi, 40 buses to Rustavi and Kutaisi will receive 60 buses.

The program will enable the cities to develop their municipal transport sector, while the residents will be able to use modern, comfortable and environmentally friendly buses.

Some 175 buses are to be delivered to various municipalities on a stage-by-stage basis until spring 2021. The routes and transport corridors of new buses will be determined by the municipalities.

Kutaisi has received 10 new buses designated for 50 passengers to date, and additional 50 buses (including 6 buses designated for 82 passengers each) will be delivered gradually to the city up to the next spring. All vehicles are completely adapted for the people with disabilities

The first 5 buses of the program were handed over to Telavi City on October 28.

