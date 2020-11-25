Ukrainian Bees Airline plans to launch flights to Georgian Batumi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.25



The new Ukrainian low-cost carrier Bees Airline plans to launch flights from Kyiv to Batumi, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new Ukrainian low-cost carrier Bees Airline expects to launch at the end of 2020. The company will be based at Kyiv Airport (Zhulyany).

Bees Airline intends to operate in two segments: charter and low cost.

Bees will launch its first flights to Egypt and will start operating as a charter carrier. Now the company has signed contracts with two tour operators (one of them is Tez Tour Ukraine).

In particular, flights to Batumi are also being considered.

"The start of flights depends on how quickly we get the operator’s certificate. If before December 22, then we will launch charter flights for the holidays. If not, then we will fly around January 15th," says Yevgeny Khainatsky, Bees Airline shareholder representative.

Bees Airline currently owns two leased Boeing 737-800s, previously used by UIA. The company plans to take two more next year, and in 2022 intends to expand to 6 aircraft in the fleet.

