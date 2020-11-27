World Maritime University, Georgia aim to develop maritime education, capacity-building activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the World Maritime University (WMU) and Batumi State Maritime Academy (BSMA) on cooperation, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The MoU envisages support the Georgian government in advancing maritime education, training, research and capacity-building activities.

The agreement was welcomed by Tamar Beruchashvili, Permanent Representative of Georgia to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). According to her, in this cooperation Georgia provides a platform to WMU to become more visible and engaged not only in Georgia but in the whole Black Sea region as well.

Founded in 1983, the World Maritime University offers postgraduate educational programs, undertakes wide-ranging research in maritime and ocean-related studies.

"The MWU is pleased to partner with the Government of Georgia through the Batumi State Maritime Academy to support the government in advancing maritime education, training, research and capacity-building activities, while promoting and supporting the growth of a well-developed, coordinated and efficient shipping within the maritime sector”, said President of MWU Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry.

As the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia is the oversight body of maritime education and of the BSMA, the agency will do its best to support initiatives related to maritime education, research and training.

"Maritime research is a very important aspect of this cooperation, and we are looking forward to the expansion of cooperation in this regard, especially in the field of Maritime policy”, said Tamar Ioseliani, the Director of the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia.

