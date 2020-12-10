Ukraine International Airlines to resume flights to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
Ukraine International Airlines intends to resume flights to 30 countries, including Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the company.
The first flights are scheduled for March 28 in 2021.
"Ukraine International Airlines intends to start to consistently renew the flights from March 28, 2021," the company said. "The launch of dozens of flights will allow the resumption of aviation communication among the regions of Ukraine and numerous European countries."
According to the company, flights will be made from Kyiv, Odessa, Lviv, Kharkiv, and the Dnieper.
