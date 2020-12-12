Uzbekistan Railways to deliver passengers from Moscow to Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan Railways will organize three trains from Moscow to Tashkent to transport Uzbek citizens by the end of December, Trend reports referring to the press service of Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

In order to return Uzbek citizens from Russia during a pandemic, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uzbekistan Railways, and the Russian side, will organize the movement of special trains on the route Tashkent - Moscow - Tashkent, the press service of the Ministry of Transport writes.

According to the press service, trains will depart from the Kazan railway station at 22:28 Moscow time on December 14, 21, and 28.

It is also noted that the sale of electronic tickets has been introduced for the convenience of passengers.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the authorities of Uzbekistan have returned to their homeland more than 500,000 compatriots. In connection with the spread of coronavirus around the world, the country's authorities have taken measures to promptly resolve the problems of Uzbek citizens abroad.

The authorities of Uzbekistan have suspended transport links with other countries due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus since March 16, 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva