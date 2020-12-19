Azerbaijan discloses number of roads repaired over past 5 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

The Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads has reconstructed and repaired over 6,000 kilometers of roads over the past five years, the agency told Trend on Dec. 18.

“About 1,500 kilometers of reconstructed roads accounted for the roads of higher importance, for example, the reconstruction of the Baku-Shamakhi-Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway on the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala section,” the agency said.

“Among the road infrastructure projects implemented this year, special attention was paid to highways,” said the agency.

The agency also spoke of the Muganli-Ismayilli highway, which is the shortest highway, connecting Baku with Ismayilli, Gabala, Oguz, Sheki, Gakh, Zagatala and Balaken districts,

"In difficult terrain conditions, landslides periodically occur on the existing path through the mountain slopes, in which there is mainly clay soil exposed to atmospheric waters, located in a 9-point active seismic zone in which tectonic movements occur,” the statement said.

“This 40 km long road and its sections are annually repaired, constructed and restored annually,” the statement said. “President Aliyev gave instructions to pay special attention to the road construction in slippery areas.”

As a result of such reconstruction, the road with a total length of 85.6 kilometers will be reduced by nine kilometers and will stretch 76.6 kilometers. The existing two-lane road will be expanded to four lanes.

"The new project envisages the construction of eight bridges,” the statement said. “Among them, five of the existing bridges will be expanded in accordance with the four-lane traffic, the remaining three bridges will be designed and built in accordance with the four traffic lanes. The work on this is already underway."

“The main goals of the project are to increase the traffic intensity and carrying capacity of the road, reduce the number of road accidents, travel time and transportation costs, accelerate the economic growth and stimulate the development of trade relations with neighboring countries, ensure road safety for drivers and local communities, expand the potential of the region in the territories in which the road passes, as well as develop tourism in the region," the statement said.

