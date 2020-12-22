Russian Red Wings Airlines gets admission to Chelyabinsk-Baku flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.22

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) approved the order of permission for Russia’s Red Wings Airlines to carry out flights to Azerbaijan, said respective document posted on the agency's website, Trend reports.

“Red Wings Airlines obtained the permission to carry out flights on the routes Chelyabinsk-Baku twice a week,” the document stated.

The dates of the flights have not yet been confirmed.

At the moment there are no direct international flights from Chelyabinsk. Direct flights abroad are still possible only from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk, Samara, Vladivostok, Grozny, and Krasnoyarsk сities. The flight restrictions have been introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Wings Airlines is an air carrier based in Moscow. The company provides both scheduled passenger and cargo charter services.