Uzbekistan Airways suspends flights to Frankfurt

Uzbekistan Airways announced the cancellation of flights to Frankfurt on December 28, 2020 and January 7, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Uzbekistan Airways.

According to the Uzbekistan Airways, this decision was made in view of the detection of a new strain of COVID-19 in Great Britain.

Earlier the republican special commission decided to temporarily suspend flights with a number of countries in order to preserve epidemiological stability and prevent the emergence of new focus of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan.

So, from December 21 to January 10, 2021, international flights (inbound, outbound and transit flights to the country) with the UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa are suspended due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

Citizens of these countries and stateless persons permanently residing in these states, as well as citizens of third countries who have visited these states within the last 14 days, are prohibited from entering Uzbekistan during the period of the restriction.

Citizens of Uzbekistan that have been in the UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa over the past 14 days and entering Uzbekistan through third countries are subject to 14-day quarantine in a quarantine center or at the appropriate hotel.

