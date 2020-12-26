Russia organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Russia organized a flight from Turkmenistan to bring its citizens back, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The flight of the Russian S7 Airlines was organized from Turkmenabat (Turkmenistan) to Moscow (Russia) and transported 172 people.

This is the fifth export flight organized by the Russian Embassy since the beginning of the pandemic.

Two export flights from Turkmenistan to Russia are planned in the near future: January 25 and 30, 2021.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries around the world started organizing charter flights to bring their citizens back home.

Previously, flights from Belarus and India arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport with citizens of Turkmenistan who were unable to return earlier due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens of Turkmenistan who arrived on a charter flight from Belarus and India had to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

